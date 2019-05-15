Lock-in 4 years of Motor Trend Magazine for just $12 w/ free delivery (Reg. $36+)

DiscountMags is offering 4 years of Motor Trend Magazine for $12 shipped when code 9TO5TOYS is used during checkout. Make sure to select the 4-year option on the listing page. That’s $24 under Motor Trend’s direct pricing and $28 under Amazon’s current listing. This is matching our previous mention and is the best price we have tracked outside of limited Black Friday/holiday deals. Motor Trend has road tests, service features/forecasts, racing news, buyers guides and more. All the details are below the fold.

As usual with these deals, today’s option is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount. You’ll notice the renewal option directly below the price on the listing page.

As usual, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Motor Trend Magazine:

America’s automotive authority filled with road tests, service features, forecasts and racing news. A guide new-car buyers & enthusiasts trust most! An import and export automotive authority.

