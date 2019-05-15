Lock-in 4 years of Motor Trend Magazine for just $12 w/ free delivery (Reg. $36+)

- May. 15th 2019 10:59 am ET

0

DiscountMags is offering 4 years of Motor Trend Magazine for $12 shipped when code 9TO5TOYS is used during checkout. Make sure to select the 4-year option on the listing page. That’s $24 under Motor Trend’s direct pricing and $28 under Amazon’s current listing. This is matching our previous mention and is the best price we have tracked outside of limited Black Friday/holiday deals. Motor Trend has road tests, service features/forecasts, racing news, buyers guides and more. All the details are below the fold.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As usual with these deals, today’s option is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount. You’ll notice the renewal option directly below the price on the listing page.

As usual, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Speaking of reading materials and the like, here’s 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1 ($20 value), ReadKit for Mac at $5 (Reg. $10) and our picks for the 5 best books for new college grads.

Motor Trend Magazine:

America’s automotive authority filled with road tests, service features, forecasts and racing news. A guide new-car buyers & enthusiasts trust most! An import and export automotive authority.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
discountmags Motor Trend

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard