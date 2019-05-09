One of the best Mac reader apps is now 50% off: ReadKit for $5 (Reg. $10)

ReadKit for Mac is now 50% off. The regularly $10 reader app is now on sale for $4.99 via the Mac App Store. This is matching the lowest we have tracked in many years and the perfect opportunity to jump in. Described as “a full-featured read later and RSS client,” it supports Instapaper, Pocket, Pinboard, Feedly, Fever, NewsBlur, Feedbin and others with built-in RSS capabilities. It was updated last month and carries a 4+ star rating from over 600 users all-time. More details below.

Have all your Instapaper, Pocket, Pinboard articles and Feedly, Fever, NewsBlur, Feedbin or Feed Wrangler RSS feeds in one convenient place even when you’re offline. ReadKit has a built-in RSS engine too. This is an offline reader without syncing abilities. Subscribe either to RSS or Atom feeds, create and manage folders and import your existing subscriptions via OPML.

