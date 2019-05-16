Backup your Mac w/ Time Machine using QNAP’s Plex-ready 2-Bay NAS: $139 (All-time low)

Adorama is offering the QNAP TS-228A 2-Bay NAS Enclosure for $139 shipped. Regularly fetching $179, this deal slashes about $40 off retail, beats today’s Amazon discount by $30+, and is lowest price we have tracked. This NAS is officially supported by Plex with a quad-core processor and 1GB or RAM to help get the job done. Support for Time Machine also makes this an excellent backup solution for Mac users. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

You’ll find yourself quite bored if you don’t have any storage to put in your new NAS. The Seagate Ironwolf 3TB HDD is $90 and is made with NAS devices in mind. 7200 RPM speeds and a 180TB/year workload limit make this an excellent option for media servers, photo storage, and more.

QNAP TS-228A 2-Bay NAS Enclosure features:

Qsync is an easy-to-use real-time file sync service for computers and mobile devices. With Qsync, your data can be shared across multiple locations, making file sharing even easier

File snapshot protection and additional data/network security features are provided to ensure your security for data safekeeping and file transfer

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!