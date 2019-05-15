Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $5: Shovel Knight, Rayman Legends, Child of Light, more

Nintendo has once kicked off a number of notable sales on the eShop. We are seeing some fantastic digital game deals from Ubisoft and others starting from $5 or less. You’ll find titles like Rayman Legends, Child of Light, the complete version of Shovel Knight, Monopoly, Valiant Hearts and many more in today’s sales. While the Mario + Rabbids deal for $20 did appear in this morning’s roundup, everything else is waiting for you down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking Nintendo, there are even more deals to be had today. This Bandai Yoshi Action Figure is down to $26.50 shipped (Reg. up to $34), this combo Nintendo Switch case and hard shell is now $15.50 (Reg. $25) and don’t miss this deal on the PowerA Mario Silhouette Nintendo Switch Enhanced Controller at $40 (Reg. up to $50).

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove:

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is the full and complete edition of Shovel Knight, a sweeping classic action adventure game series with awesome gameplay, memorable characters, and an 8-bit retro aesthetic! Become Shovel Knight, wielder of the Shovel Blade, as he runs, jumps, and battles in a quest for his lost beloved. Take down the nefarious knights of the Order of No Quarter and their menacing leader, The Enchantress.

