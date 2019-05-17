Organize your suitcase with the Eagle Creek Cube Set for $21 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Eagle Creek Pack It Cube Set in several colors from $20.89 Prime shipped. Regularly $28, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen since November. Packing cubes are a great way to organize your suitcase while traveling. This set comes with three different compressed cubes and its mesh overlays easily let you identify your essentials. It’s also a wonderful way to keep your clean and dirty clothes organized while away from home. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews.

Another Eagle Creek travel piece that’s on sale is the Travel Gear Luggage Pack-it Specter Shoe Sac. Regularly priced at $19, you can find it today for $14 in multiple color options. This bag lets you keep your clothes clear from your dirty shoes and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Eagle Creek Pack It Cube Set features:

Eagle Creek’s Original Pack-It Cubes let get use out of every square inch of your travel bag. This set includes three different sized Cubes for clothing compression, and accessory organization.

Use different sizes of packing cubes to compress your different sized clothing – pants, t-shirts, and underclothes. Make the most of all those funky spaces in your travel bag with Eagle Creek packing cubes.

Using multiple Eagle Creek Pack-It Cubes help you organize your stuff so you don’t have to worry about it while traveling.

This set includes 3 different sized Cubes for clothing compression, accessory organization, and quick TSA security checks.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!