Organize your suitcase with the Eagle Creek Cube Set for $21 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Eagle Creek Pack It Cube Set in several colors from $20.89 Prime shipped. Regularly $28, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen since November. Packing cubes are a great way to organize your suitcase while traveling. This set comes with three different compressed cubes and its mesh overlays easily let you identify your essentials. It’s also a wonderful way to keep your clean and dirty clothes organized while away from home. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews.
Another Eagle Creek travel piece that’s on sale is the Travel Gear Luggage Pack-it Specter Shoe Sac. Regularly priced at $19, you can find it today for $14 in multiple color options. This bag lets you keep your clothes clear from your dirty shoes and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.
Eagle Creek Pack It Cube Set features:
- Eagle Creek’s Original Pack-It Cubes let get use out of every square inch of your travel bag. This set includes three different sized Cubes for clothing compression, and accessory organization.
- Use different sizes of packing cubes to compress your different sized clothing – pants, t-shirts, and underclothes. Make the most of all those funky spaces in your travel bag with Eagle Creek packing cubes.
- Using multiple Eagle Creek Pack-It Cubes help you organize your stuff so you don’t have to worry about it while traveling.
- This set includes 3 different sized Cubes for clothing compression, accessory organization, and quick TSA security checks.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!