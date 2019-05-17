Give your Xbox One an extra 2TB + 3 USB 3.0 ports w/ Fantom Drives’ $110 Storage Hub (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the Fantom Drives Xbox One 2TB Storage Hub for $109.95 shipped. Normally selling for $140 direct from Fantom Drives as well as B&H, that’s good for a $30 discount, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price of the year. Take advantage of Seagate Firecuda SSHD storage, you’ll get the perks of speedy flash storage alongside 2TB of room to hold games and more. It also features three USB 3.0 ports. Fantom Drives’ Storage Hub is a great way to upgrade your Xbox One. Reviews are mixed, but Fantom Drives accessories are highly-rated overall.

If you’re just looking to give your console some extra storage, Seagate’s Game Drive for Xbox 2TB External Hard Drive is only $80. The main tradeoff here is that you won’t enjoy the speed benefits of Seagate’s SSHD drive or get the additional USB 3.0 ports.

Fantom Drives Xbox One 2TB Storage Hub features:

Fantom Drives Xbox One Storage Hub comes with Seagate Firecuda SSHD (SSD+Hard Drive) 128MB cache. Firecuda is the fastest hard drive specially made for gaming. Upgrading your Xbox One couldn’t be easier! Fantom Drives Xbox One Storage Hub is an easy snap on device that attaches to your Xbox One console and effortlessly upgrades your hard drive for Games & Media. Our Xbox One Storage Hub has a built in 2TB Seagate SSHD and has 3 additional USB 3.0 ports for ADDITIONAL STORAGE (maximum 2 ports), controllers, or charging other USB devices. It also doesn’t require any additional cords or power supply and is a clean seamless attachment to your Xbox One. We provide everything you need, you just have to snap on our Xbox One Storage Hub and get to gaming.

