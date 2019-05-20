Lululemon upgrades your workout wear with prices from $39: leggings, shorts, tops & more

Lululemon adds hundreds of new items to its We Made Too Much Sale at up to 50% off. Find great deals on apparel, accessories and more from $39. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for women is the Wunder Under High-Rise Tights for $79, which are regularly priced at $118. These leggings feature a high-waist that were designed to be flattering as well as a very on-trend mesh pattern that will help to keep you breathable when your workouts warm up. This style is also available in several color options and its four-way stretch material is great for any workout. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Pace Breaker Shorts $49 (Orig. $68)
- Surge Warm Half-Zip Pullover $59 (Orig. $108)
- Commission Short Chino 9-Inch Shorts $44 (Orig. $88)
- City Sweat Bomber Thermo $89 (Orig. $148)
- Active Jacket $89 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Wunder Under High-Rise Tight $79 (Orig. $118)
- Breeze By Long Sleeve II $59 (Orig. $78)
- Stripe In Stride Long Sleeve $59 (Orig. $88)
- In the Movement Tights $69 (Orig. $98)
- Power Through Bra $39 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
