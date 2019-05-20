Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Shop takes up to 60% off select shoes, apparel, accessories & more from $12

Nordstrom Rack’s The Nike Shop offers up to 60% off select styles of shoes, apparel, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Free delivery on orders of $100 or more. Update your sunglasses for summer with the Skylon Ace Polarized Wrap style that are on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $149. Its supportive design is great for sports, everyday wear and more. Plus, its polarized lens will help to keep your eyes protected from the sun. It also features a large logo on the sides that’s fashionable. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Skylon Ace Polarized Wrap Sunglasses $40 (Orig. $149)
- Quest Running Shoe $60 (Orig. $75)
- Club Fleece Shorts $25 (Orig. $35)
- Flex 2017 RN Sneaker $47 (Orig. $85)
- Air Force 270 Sneaker $90 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Juvenate Sneakers are stylish, functional and on sale for $60. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $85. Its slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze and its cushioned insole adds comfort.
Our top picks for women include:
- Juvenate Sneaker $60 (Orig. $85)
- Solay Flip Flop Sandal $15 (Orig. $22)
- Kick Swim Shorts $25 (Orig. $48)
- Performance No Show Socks $12 (Orig. $18)
- Flex Experience RN 8 Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!