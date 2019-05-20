Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Shop takes up to 60% off select shoes, apparel, accessories & more from $12

Nordstrom Rack’s The Nike Shop offers up to 60% off select styles of shoes, apparel, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Free delivery on orders of $100 or more. Update your sunglasses for summer with the Skylon Ace Polarized Wrap style that are on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $149. Its supportive design is great for sports, everyday wear and more. Plus, its polarized lens will help to keep your eyes protected from the sun. It also features a large logo on the sides that’s fashionable. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Juvenate Sneakers are stylish, functional and on sale for $60. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $85. Its slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze and its cushioned insole adds comfort.

Our top picks for women include:

