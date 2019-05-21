Enhance your aerial photography with AirMagic Photo Editor, now $14 (Orig. $39)

Taking photos with your drone can be very rewarding. From up above, it’s possible to capture amazing vistas and interesting details. AirMagic Aerial Photo Editor enhances your drone shots with a couple of clicks, optimizing the edit for your drone. You can get the app on Mac and Windows now for $14.25 (Orig. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials with limited time promo code: WEEKEND25.

Most photo editors are designed for images taken from human height. The trouble is, aerial photography is quite different. Haze is often a problem, and the top-down view from your drone offers a completely different kind of light.

Because AirMagic has been created specifically for drone photographers, it delivers perfect images time after time. The app uses artificial intelligence to select the right adjustments — including haze removal, detail enhancement, and more. You can make these changes with a couple of clicks, and AirMagic optimizes the edit for your particular drone.

Along with basic enhancement, AirMagic lets you apply various styles to your aerial photography. The app works as a standalone editor, and as a plugin for Lightroom, Photoshop and Apple Photos.

