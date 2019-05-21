Save on refurbished Sonos AirPlay speakers w/ deals starting at just $119 shipped

Sonos is currently marking down a selection of its products in refurbished condition. All items ship with a 1-year warranty and a 45-day return period. Our top pick would be the Sonos One (1st Generation) for $139 shipped. Originally $199, this smart speaker now goes for $179 in new condition and is on sale for $170 right now. I have two of these speakers on my desk and absolutely love them. Sporting AirPlay 2, you’ll enjoy near a near lag-free audio experience when using them with your Mac, iPhone, or Apple TV. This past week I used two Sonos Play:1’s (also on sale) matched with the Sonos Beam for a surround-sound experience and it was fantastic. Keep reading for more deals or head to Sonos to view it all. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Other Sonos systems on sale:
- Play:1 $119 (Orig. $199)
- Play:5 $399 (Orig. $499)
- Playbar $549 (Orig. $699)
- Sub $549 (Reg. $599)
For a more budget-friendly smart speaker, check out Amazon Echo. We’ve gone in-depth on how to make your home smart within Amazon’s ecosystem, and prices on those speakers start at just $50 shipped.
Sonos One features:
- Start and control your music with your voice Amazon Alexa built right in
- Play songs, check news and traffic, control your smart home and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker
- Ask Alexa to Play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM Listen to hundreds of other streaming services with the Sonos app
- Connect wirelessly with other Sonos Home Sound System speakers to play music in any or every room
