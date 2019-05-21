Ditch your TV’s built-in speakers for the VIZIO 36-inch Bluetooth Sound Bar: $150 (New low, $30 off)

- May. 21st 2019 8:23 am ET

Get this deal
$180 $150
0

Amazon offers the VIZIO SB3621n-F8M 36-inch 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $149.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount, is only the second notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. This Amazon-exclusive Bluetooth sound bar features Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual: X overhead sound, alongside the ability to pump out up to 100 decibel audio. A wireless subwoofer enters the mix to bring additional bass to your HDTV, and is said to balance out the system’s sound mix. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 400 customers.

Trying to upgrade your setup’s sound on a tighter budget? Then the AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar at $68.50 has you covered. It isn’t as feature rich as VIZIO’s option, ditching the subwoofer and more high-end audio array. But it’s definitely a notable budget-conscious purchase that will give your TV a worthy sound upgrade. 

VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar features:

  • DTS virtual: X delivers virtual overhead sound for an immersive sound experience
  • Wireless subwoofer: experience room-shaking bass with the wireless subwoofer
  • Bluetooth: stream music from your smartphone, tablet or laptop via Bluetooth
  • Audio quality: enjoy 100 dB of room filling, Crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion
  • Set up in minutes: all cables included. Remote Model-XRS521n-FM2

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$180 $150

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
vizio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go