Ditch your TV’s built-in speakers for the VIZIO 36-inch Bluetooth Sound Bar: $150 (New low, $30 off)

Amazon offers the VIZIO SB3621n-F8M 36-inch 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $149.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount, is only the second notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. This Amazon-exclusive Bluetooth sound bar features Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual: X overhead sound, alongside the ability to pump out up to 100 decibel audio. A wireless subwoofer enters the mix to bring additional bass to your HDTV, and is said to balance out the system’s sound mix. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 400 customers.

Trying to upgrade your setup’s sound on a tighter budget? Then the AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar at $68.50 has you covered. It isn’t as feature rich as VIZIO’s option, ditching the subwoofer and more high-end audio array. But it’s definitely a notable budget-conscious purchase that will give your TV a worthy sound upgrade.

VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar features:

DTS virtual: X delivers virtual overhead sound for an immersive sound experience

Wireless subwoofer: experience room-shaking bass with the wireless subwoofer

Bluetooth: stream music from your smartphone, tablet or laptop via Bluetooth

Audio quality: enjoy 100 dB of room filling, Crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion

Set up in minutes: all cables included. Remote Model-XRS521n-FM2

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!