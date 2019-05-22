Crocs Memorial Day Sale is loaded with deals including its most popular styles from $17

During the Crocs Memorial Day Sale, save big with 30% off sitewide, including its most popular styles. Discount is applied in cart. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. A standout from this sale is the Classic II Slides that are a great option for the pool, beach or running everyday errands. Originally these slides were priced at $25, however during the sale you can find them for just $17. It’s available in two color options and comes in women’s or men’s sizes. It also features a foam footbed for additional comfort and a flexible design for a natural stride. Head below the jump to find more deals.

Another classic that’s on sale is the Crocband Clog, that’s marked down to $31. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $45. With over 2,500 reviews, these clogs are rated 4.3/5 stars and are available in an array of color options.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

