Pad & Quill has now launched its Memorial Day iOS accessories sale. It was only a matter of time before one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers unveiled its holiday offerings and it definitely did not disappoint. We are looking at up to 25% off all of its iOS gear using code MemorialDay at checkout. While we have seen Pad & Quill sales more frequently this year, they don’t have this much selection at up to 25% off very often. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Pad & Quill Memorial Day iOS Accessories Sale:

Pad & Quill’s Memorial Day iOS accessories sale includes everything from current generation iPhone cases and iPad covers to Apple Watch bands, folio cord organizers, Apple Pencil add-ons and much more. Just about everything in the sale is already marked down before you even apply the discount code above as well.

Cord Organizers:

While it’s hard to go wrong here with any of the price drops in the Memorial Day iOS accessories promotion, one standout is the TechFolio Pro Travel Cord Organizer. Initially debuting back in January, this leather cord organizer has more than enough space to carry all of your charging gear, Lightning cables, SD cards and much more. Regularly $140, it is now $118.96 and the promo code above will knock it down to $107.06 shipped.

It has a total of 15 pockets and compartments including a dedicated Apple Pencil holder, riveted closures and a pair of dual-purpose SD card or house key holder slots. As usual, you’ll receive a 30-day money back promise and Pad & Quill’s 25-year leather warranty as well as a discreet signature from the craftsman that made it.

iPad Pro Sleeves:

Another notable deal found inside the Pad & Quill Memorial Day iOS accessories sale is the new leather Oxford iPad Sleeve. Ideal for the current generation iPad Pros, you can lock this one in for $107.96 shipped. Just remember to use the promo code above. This one just released so it won’t start shipping until the week of June 2nd. Today’s deal is within $2 of the lowest we have ever tracked and the perfect chance to score a gorgeous American full-grain bridle leather iPad Pro case. It has enough room to fit your Magic Keyboard or cords and a charger. Features include a riveted strap closure, marine-grade nylon stitching and that impressive 25-year leather warranty. The Oxford looks great in casual situations but can easily hold its own for business meetings and the like.

More Discounted Memorial Day iOS Accessories:

As for the rest of the iOS sale, be sure to browse through for some great deals on Apple Watch and Apple Pencil accessories. The leather Apple Watch Field Strap, for example, drops from $90 down to $68.81 shipped. It ships in two different colors with your choice of metal type with an orange accent stitch on the interior of the band.

Memorial Day sales are everywhere right now. We are even seeing deep deals on current generation Apple gear including iPad Air, HomePod, MacBooks and more.

TechFolio Pro Travel Cord Organizer:

We use a beautiful rivet and pull-through tab closure to secure the TechFolio Pro together. Open it up and start loading. From the left, you will see a vertical slip pocket for things like luggage tags, boarding pass, any slim papers you need and a business card holder on top of that. There are five cord organizing pockets for you to take advantage of. Wrap up the cord, slip it in and buckle it up with the rivet closure on each strap. Those cords aren’t going anywhere now.

