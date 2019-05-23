Supplement your cord-cutting setup with Mohu’s $60 Sail Outdoor 75-mile HDTV Antenna (50% off)

- May. 23rd 2019 8:58 am ET

Get this deal
$120 $60
0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Mohu Sail Outdoor HDTV Antenna for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Typically selling for $120, that’s good for a 50% discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date on a new condition model. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 75 miles away. It’s a fantastic option for supplementing other cord-cutting services with local news, sports and plenty of other content. Plus thanks to its weather-resistant design, it can be mounted outside. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 customers. More details below.

Should you not need the extended 75-mile range, consider picking up the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Antenna at $20. This version can pick up broadcasts from up to 35 miles away, and you’ll also be ditching the outdoor design. Though at 33% of the price, it’s great for those just getting started with cord-cutting. 

If you aren’t sure which stations are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a full report. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Mohu Sail Outdoor HDTV Antenna features:

Pick up over-the-air HD channels with this Mohu Sail antenna. Its range of 75 miles lets you enjoy free entertainment without a cable subscription, and its modern aesthetic blends in with home decor for a seamless appearance. This Mohu Sail antenna has a FirstStage amplifier that helps deliver a crisp, clear picture.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$120 $60

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Home Theater Mohu

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go