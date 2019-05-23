Supplement your cord-cutting setup with Mohu’s $60 Sail Outdoor 75-mile HDTV Antenna (50% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Mohu Sail Outdoor HDTV Antenna for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Typically selling for $120, that’s good for a 50% discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date on a new condition model. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 75 miles away. It’s a fantastic option for supplementing other cord-cutting services with local news, sports and plenty of other content. Plus thanks to its weather-resistant design, it can be mounted outside. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 customers. More details below.

Should you not need the extended 75-mile range, consider picking up the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Antenna at $20. This version can pick up broadcasts from up to 35 miles away, and you’ll also be ditching the outdoor design. Though at 33% of the price, it’s great for those just getting started with cord-cutting.

If you aren’t sure which stations are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a full report. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Mohu Sail Outdoor HDTV Antenna features:

Pick up over-the-air HD channels with this Mohu Sail antenna. Its range of 75 miles lets you enjoy free entertainment without a cable subscription, and its modern aesthetic blends in with home decor for a seamless appearance. This Mohu Sail antenna has a FirstStage amplifier that helps deliver a crisp, clear picture.

