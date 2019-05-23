Refurb Optoma projector sale: HD143X 1080p $379 (Orig. $1,199), UHD50 4K $799, more

BuyDig is offering the Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector for $379 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate in new condition at retailers like Amazon and is among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. I’ve owned this projector for about 3 years now and use it almost every day. It’s very clear and at about 10 feet away from the wall it is currently displaying a 120-inch screen. Inputs include 2x HDMI, USB, and more. Customers will receive a free 2-year CPS warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Head below to find more Optoma projectors on sale.

Once you have a projector, you’ll likely want to mount it. The VIVO Projector Mount is $16 and is the one I chose for my space. Setup took less than fifteen minutes and I have had zero issues with it. With support for tilt, swivel, and rotation, I was able to quickly find the perfect angle.

More Optoma projectors on sale:

Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector features:

Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio

Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color

Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games

Amazing 12,000 hour lamp life reduces overall cost of ownership

BrilliantColor dazzles with vibrant colors

