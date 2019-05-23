Refurb Optoma projector sale: HD143X 1080p $379 (Orig. $1,199), UHD50 4K $799, more

- May. 23rd 2019 1:20 pm ET

$379
0

BuyDig is offering the Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector for $379 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate in new condition at retailers like Amazon and is among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. I’ve owned this projector for about 3 years now and use it almost every day. It’s very clear and at about 10 feet away from the wall it is currently displaying a 120-inch screen. Inputs include 2x HDMI, USB, and more. Customers will receive a free 2-year CPS warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Head below to find more Optoma projectors on sale.

Once you have a projector, you’ll likely want to mount it. The VIVO Projector Mount is $16 and is the one I chose for my space. Setup took less than fifteen minutes and I have had zero issues with it. With support for tilt, swivel, and rotation, I was able to quickly find the perfect angle.

More Optoma projectors on sale:

Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector features:

  • Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio
  • Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color
  • Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games
  • Amazing 12,000 hour lamp life reduces overall cost of ownership
  • BrilliantColor dazzles with vibrant colors

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$379

Guides

buydig

buydig
optoma

optoma

About the Author