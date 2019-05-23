Tascam has now unveiled the latest addition to its TH-series family with new monitoring headphones. The TH-06 Bass XL cans feature custom components and technology to provide an enhanced low frequency response. Designed for DJs and music producers, they are also a great choice for anyone who wants more bass blasted directly in to the ear drum, according to Tascam. Head below the jump for more details and availability.

TH-06 Bass XL Monitoring Headphones:

These cans don’t feature the world-class active noise cancellation of something like Sony’s new XB900N headphones. Nor do they provide the wireless functionality of something like Apple’s AirPods or the new Focal Sphear set. But if it’s bass you want, then it’s bass you’re going to get. The new monitoring headphones also come with a much more affordable price tag than most comparable options as well as the aforementioned headsets.

TH-06 Bass XL Technology :

The TH-06 Bass XL headphones feature custom 45 mm neodymium-magnet drivers as well as Tascam’s Bass XL technology. Bass XL is essentially a “special voicing” that delivers what the company refers to as “enhanced low frequency response for superior dynamic range”. Tascam also claims the pumped up bass response doesn’t overpower the rest of the frequency spectrum and won’t sound “tubby or artificial”. While we will have to try them on to know for sure, that all sounds like a good news for EDM and hip-hop fans. And the listed 10Hz to 26kHz frequency response range seems suggest as much.

Build Quality:

Tascam is also boasting about the new monitoring headphones in terms of build quality and its lightweight design. The company apparently used a “special sewing process” on the ear cups that affixes them directly to the stainless steel frame for additional cushioning. The ear cups themselves can rotate 180-degrees and you’re looking at a lightweight manganese headband.

Other features include OFO oxygen-free copper wire, a 9.8 foot (3m) audio cable as well as a 1/8-inch connector with your typical 1/4-inch adapter.

Pricing and Availability:

The new Tascam TH-06 Bass XL Monitoring Headphones carry a $69.99 suggested retail price and are now up for pre-order at Amazon and B&H.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Again, we will have to give these a try first before we can say for sure the bass enhancement tech really makes a difference or not. But by comparison to say, something like the popular Audio-Technica ATH-M50 headphones, they do have a wider (and lower) listed frequency response range. And at nearly half the price, the new TH-06 Bass XL headphones are certainly a pair we are keeping an eye on for both home recording situations and casual listening.

