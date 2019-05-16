The market for wireless audio keeps growing, and Focal has thrown its hat into the ring with its Sphear Wireless earphones. The cord-cutting version of the Sphear S, the Sphear Wireless adds Bluetooth 4.1 to Focal’s in-ear headphones for $130. Check out the video below.

High-end audio has defined Focal with its line of over the ear heaphones, floor standing speakers and surround sound systems. We recently took a look at the Sib Evo Dolby Atmos system and were impressed with their attention to high quality audio and design. The Sphear Wireless earphones brings that same philosophy of quality sound to a more affordable and mobile package.

Design

Overall, I really enjoy the design of the Sphear Wireless. As the name alludes to, its shape is mostly rounded and there is a nice selection of available colors. But when in your ear, most of what is visible is the stainless steel ring with a mixture of polished and brushed finishes.

Sphear Wireless: Video

Controls are easy to locate and navigate, which are built-in to the around-the-neck wire. This module also holds the microphone, so it can be easily grabbed if you need to pull the mic closer. A battery module is pretty plain over with just a LED status light.

Audio Quality

Focal has a knack for pure audio. Of course, sound quality and EQ are always subject to the listener’s own taste, but if you’re looking for a sound true to the artist’s intention, Focal is always a good brand to look for. The Sphear Wireless give a very rounded audio profile, overall avoiding muddy low-ends or bass that’s over accounted for.

If you prefer an EQ setting with boosted highs and lows, you can turn it on by holding down the plus and minus buttons. It isn’t a huge difference, but I found myself using it most of the time when working out or on the move.

Comfort

The included array of silicone and memory foam tips should make it easy to find a good fit for your ears. Personally, the installed silicone tips are the best fit for me. I had been using memory foam tips on other in-ear headphones, but really prefer these silicone tips. Even when going for a long run they stayed in my ears, and were really easy to remove and re-insert when needed. I found them to be very comfortable.

Cutting the cord

Blutooth 4.1 works as expected on the Sphear Wireless. Pairing was easy and controlling functions with the three buttons was intuitive. For the most part the connection was solid, but I would get very occasional hiccups when going for a run.

A small form-factor and wireless functionality make the Sphear Wireless a great companion for travel. They come with a carrying pouch to stow in a pocket or backpack. The nature of the silicone or memory foam tips to block out sound also helps. They’re not noise cancelling, but they help to minimize background noise. If you prefer being able to hear what is around you, this can be a feature that is undesirable, but most of the time I want to block out background noise and focus on the audio I’m pumping into my ears.

Battery Life

Focal claims eight hours of battery life which I found to be pretty accurate. I would use it for multiple work out sessions without needing to re-charge it. When the battery is getting low, there will be a voice prompt when you turn on the headphones that will let you know that the battery could use a charge.

Sphear Wireless Conclusion

So far I’ve been loving the Sphear Wireless. Its small form-factor mixed with long battery life and high-quality audio make them a great choice when I’m out for a jog, mowing the lawn or traveling. They’re easy to take with me everywhere I go.

I’ve been very impressed by what Focal offers overall. With a wide portfolio including these in-ear headphones, its line of highly-regarded over the ear headphones and multi-speaker home theater systems, they’ve built a strong reputation with audiophiles. Focal’s focus on quality audio and design make them a great brand worth checking out.

