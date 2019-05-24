This Bowflex stowable weight bench is at a new Amazon all-time low of $212 (Reg. $299)

Amazon offers the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Weight Bench for $212.17 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $299 and today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time. This is Bowflex’s top of the line offering with six different positions and an adjustable decline from 17- to 90-degrees. 600-pound total load capacity means it is ready for just about any task you throw at it. Ships with a removable leg hold-down brace for “added decline position support.” Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Pick up a set of top-rated tension bands to complete your new at-home workout setup. This bundle includes six bands with varying tensions for different activities. With up to 1.2mm thickness, you can recreate up to 31 pounds of weight. And given that these bands won’t take up much room, it’s an excellent companion for any at-home gym setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Weight Bench features:

The Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench is our top of the line weight bench

Adjusts to six different positions, 17-degree decline to 90-degree incline

Folds up and wheels away for easy storage

Comes standard with a removable leg hold-down brace for added decline position support

Built strong to last long with heavy-duty commercial quality steel

600-pound load capacity

