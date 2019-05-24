The GLAS Smart Themostat takes on Nest w/ an elegant design of its own: $200 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $120 off what Home Depot is charging, a $40 drop since our last mention, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. GLAS sports a translucent touchscreen with a baked-in OLED display. Smart home enthusiasts will appreciate support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Cortana. Indoor air quality monitoring provides stats for humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

If you’re not as concerned with appearance, consider the iDevices Smart Thermostat for $76. Like GLAS, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant but swaps support for Cortana for Apple HomeKit. I use this thermostat in two homes and have several friends that chose it as well.

Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:

Outdoor air quality reporting including allergens, air quality index and UV index.

Beautiful user interface and a translucent OLED touchscreen

Program your own schedule or allow GLAS to do it for you using the integrated occupancy sensor to create a comfortable space when you are at home

