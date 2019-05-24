The GLAS Smart Themostat takes on Nest w/ an elegant design of its own: $200 (All-time low)

- May. 24th 2019 12:43 pm ET

$200
0

Amazon is offering the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $120 off what Home Depot is charging, a $40 drop since our last mention, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. GLAS sports a translucent touchscreen with a baked-in OLED display. Smart home enthusiasts will appreciate support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Cortana. Indoor air quality monitoring provides stats for humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

If you’re not as concerned with appearance, consider the iDevices Smart Thermostat for $76. Like GLAS, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant but swaps support for Cortana for Apple HomeKit. I use this thermostat in two homes and have several friends that chose it as well.

Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:

  • Outdoor air quality reporting including allergens, air quality index and UV index.
  • Beautiful user interface and a translucent OLED touchscreen
  • Program your own schedule or allow GLAS to do it for you using the integrated occupancy sensor to create a comfortable space when you are at home

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$200

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smartphone Accessories Johnson Controls

About the Author