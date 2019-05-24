Jaybird’s AirPods-style wireless headphones drop to $110 for Memorial Day (Reg. $150+)

As part of its gigantic Memorial Day promotion, Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering the Jaybird RUN True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $109.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy. Originally $180, they have sold for between $130 and $150 at Amazon over the last few months. Today’s deal is within $4 of our previous mention and the best we can find. These are great AirPods alternatives that also include various sizes of ear tips for the perfect fit during your workouts. The included portable charging case doubles the wireless run time from 4 to 8 hours. Other features include a sweat-resistant design and a 20Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

You can save a few bucks by going with Anker Liberty Air truly wireless set starting from $80. They feature a 20 hour battery life, charging case and various ear tips. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers.

But we have plenty of headphone deals right now including the Bang & Olufsen H4 Bluetooth set for $153 (Orig. $299), BeyerDynamic’s Amiron Home Headphones at $240 off and be sure to check out Tascam’s new TH-06 Monitoring Headphones with ‘ear shaking’ Bass XL tech.

Jaybird RUN True Wireless In-Ear Headphones:

Pair your morning jog with these Jaybird RUN wireless earbuds, and enjoy your music each step of the way. Bluetooth compatibility with multiple devices lets you share your playlist without the tangle of wires. These Jaybird RUN wireless earbuds are sweatproof and dirtproof to handle the worst of your workout.

