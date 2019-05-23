Enjoy crisp audio with the Bang & Olufsen H4 Bluetooth Headphones for $153 (Orig. $299)

- May. 23rd 2019 10:30 pm ET

If you love music, it’s worth investing in a good pair of cans. The Bang & Olufsen H4 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones are truly exceptional, with stunning design, outstanding audio quality and epic battery life. You can pick up a pair now for $153 (Orig. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials with limited time coupon code: WEEKEND15.

Whether you listen to Spotify on the way to work or enjoy podcasts at the weekend, the B&O H4 Bluetooth headphones will satisfy your ears.

These stylish over-ear cans have 40mm electro-dynamic drivers that deliver rich, natural sound. Just as impressively, the H4 headphones offer 19 hours of battery life on a full charge — that’s at least two days of non-stop listening.

You can enjoy wireless sound via Bluetooth, or plug the headphones into any 3.5mm aux output using the supplied cable. Either way, you can use the built-in controls to skip tracks and adjust the volume. These Bluetooth headphones also have a mic, meaning you can take hands-free calls.

Order now for $153 to get the Bang & Olufsen H4 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones at 49% off the MSRP — and use coupon code WEEKEND15.

