Sony’s 4K/HDR-ready PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console is down to $345 today (Reg. $400)

- May. 24th 2019 11:56 am ET

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $344.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Best Buy and starting at $399 from third party Amazon sellers, today’s deal is a solid $55 discount and the best price we can find. This is $5 above our previous mention which was a limited promo code offer at Rakuten, for comparison. It looks like the PS5 is still a year or more away, so now’s a great time to upgrade to Sony’s high-end 4K/HDR machine. Sony plans on producing AAA games for PS4 for another 3 years anyway, according to recent statements. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Score yourself a PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station for your new PS4 Pro setup. They go for just $16 Prime shipped and carry 4+ star ratings from over 2,700 Amazon customers. We also still have deep deals on digital PS4 titles starting from just $2.50. Here’s everything you need to know about Sony’s new gaming TV show division and the latest details on PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Battle friends and foes with the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console. Its 1TB capacity lets you store plenty of games without an external hard drive, and the dual-shock controller improves your hands-on gaming experience. See enemies in clear, vibrant detail with the included HDMI cable of the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console.

Sony

