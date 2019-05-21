Digital PS4 games from $2.50: BioShock Collection, Witcher 3, PvZ Garden Warfare 2, more

Sony has now kicked off a Double Discounts Sale and a Warner Bros. Publisher promotion via PSN. We are seeing loads of notable PS4 game deals starting from $2.50 or less. You’ll need to be a PlayStation Plus member in order to get the best possible prices here, but many of the offers are notable even without one. Some standouts include The Witcher 3 Complete, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, BioShock: The Collection, Fe, Mortal Kombat X and many more. This is a great way to fill out your back catalogue without leaving the couch. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sales:

***Note: the prices below reflect the PS Plus discount.

We got some more details about the PlayStation 5 (or whatever they are going to call it) today including seamless cloud gaming implementation, speedy load times and much more. Sony is also said to be in production on in-house TV shows/movies based on its gaming IP. And the rest of today’s gaming deals can be found right here.

BioShock: The Collection:

Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before. BioShock: The Collection retells the epic journeys of the BioShock universe beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the “Columbia’s Finest” pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson.

