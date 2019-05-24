Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 26800mAh USB-C Power Bank $40 shipped, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 26800mAh USB-C Portable Charger for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code GE9WDPQK at checkout. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate and drops the price to one of the lowest we’ve seen. Armed with a 26800mAh internal battery, this power bank features dual 2.4A USB-A ports alongside a 3A USB-C output. It’s a fantastic option for travel, allowing you to power up multiple devices several times over. Just under 400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

RAVPower has stood the test of time and still remains a popular power bank symbol. This time around, we added Type-C input and output so you don’t need an adapter for your latest devices. Power banks take too long to recharge – a particular showstopper for urbanites. RAVPower is pushing the limits of charging technology with dual inputs of micro USB and Type-C to slash downtime to mere 7 or 8 hours.

This beastly battery pack rocks an impressive 26,800mAh capacity that’s enough to charge an iPhone 8 for 8.6 times, an iPhone 8 Plus for 5.8 times, or to provide two full charge for an iPad Air 2, so you can be sure that you’re not going to run out of juice even on a long journey.