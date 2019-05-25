Gerber’s Flatiron Folding Cleaver Pocket Knife drops to a new low of $23 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Gerber Flatiron Folding Cleaver Pocket Knife for $22.75 shipped. That’s around $12 off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low by about $2. This bold-looking pocket knife makes for an excellent outdoor companion. A machined aluminum handle yields a refined look and a built-in pocket clip makes it easy to secure and helps curb potential loss. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.
If the cleaver-style isn’t what you had in mind, have a look at the Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife for $8. It’s an Amazon best-seller with a 3.25-inch blade that is half-serrated. Like the Gerber above, this knife has a pocket clip that makes it easier to carry.
Gerber Flatiron Folding Pocket Knife features:
- Arguably the most prominent feature, the cleaver blade is bold and trend forward
- The sleek thumb-hole opening allows for smooth one-hand engagement while operating
- A large finger choil ensures solid hand placement for secure control when choking up
- The pocket clip is specifically designed for low profile carry that doesn’t draw attention
- Machined aluminum handle is smooth yet secure – perfect for everyday carry
