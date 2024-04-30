Cruise along in throwback style on Razor’s Rambler 16 electric minibike for $528 (Reg. $659)

Amazon is offering the Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike for $527.98 shipped. Down from its $659 price tag, it only saw eight discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to the $478 low at the start of the summer. We’ve already seen four smaller discounts since the new year began, three of which only brought the price down as far as $574 and the fourth taking things further to $525. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate and lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – $50 above the all-time low.

Equipped with a 350W hub motor that can deliver speeds up to 15.5 MPH and a 36V battery that can last up to 11.5 miles on a single charge, this minibike is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon, offering a hip style with sleek, throwback graphics. Its rear-wheel drive unit, alongside its super wide heavy-duty 16-inch tires can tackle rough surfaces for a smooth and steady ride with an ease of steering. Also features a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight for safety. You can also find the updated Razor Rambler 20 electric minibike for $999 that extends its travel range to 16.6 miles at a faster 20 MPH top speed. Or check out our past launch coverage of the new Rambler TRL e-bike that is designed for off-road adventures on rough terrain.

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over, others ending soon, and a few just starting, like the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future, or there’s also Blix Bikes’ newest Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off e-bikes while also giving up to $465 in free add-on accessories. Next is Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

While Lectric’s Earth Day sale has officially ended, some of its e-bike models are still seeing their respective deals lingering – but there’s no telling for how long! There’s also a special lightning sale on the Foldable XP e-Trike that has been extended, giving you only $177 in free add-on accessories, as opposed to the original $333 amount. The company also has two pre-order discounts on the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase. Rad Power just extended its newest flash sale through May 2 that is taking up to $500 off four e-bike models, with the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike hitting a new all-time low.

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike Features:

  • Your ride has arrived – Razor’s Rambler 16 is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon. Super cool styling with vintage graphics
  • Powerful fun for miles – 350-watt hub motor delivers speeds up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), and a rechargeable 36-volt battery system helps achieve up to 11.5 miles (18.5 km) of cruising
  • Smooth and steady – Super wide 16″ (406 mm) tires are air-filled and heavy duty to tackle rough surfaces
  • Smooth and stable – The rear-wheel drive unit apportions greater weight to the rear, enhancing both drive traction and ease of steering
  • Ride where you want – Recommended for riders ages 18 and up, with features like a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight

