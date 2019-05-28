Nintendo Switch Consoles w/ Gray or Red/Blue Joy-Con are on sale for $262.50 (Reg. $300)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray or Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con for $262.65 shipped. Just login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT15 at checkout to redeem the special price. Switch is regularly $300 at Amazon, Best Buy and elsewhere with today’s deal being the best price we can find. While we have seen some refurbished and Google Express offers for slightly less this year, those deals are limited at best and are usually only for first time customers. If you’re looking to score a Switch for the summer, this deal is certainly worth a look. Head below for more details.

Grab the PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock for $20 Prime shipped to make sure your new Joy-Con stay juiced up. We also still have Amazon’s affordable Nintendo Switch Pro Controller charging dock for under $7 and this Nintendo-approved Deluxe Travel Case for $32 shipped (Reg. $40). Lastly, all of the latest Nintendo Switch eShop deals can be found right here.

Show off your personality when playing favorite Switch video games with this neon Nintendo Joy-Con controller. The small size lets you cradle it in your hand for maximum control, and the ergonomically designed buttons and analog stick reduce fatigue. This Nintendo Joy-Con controller contains a 525 mAh rechargeable battery for hours of play.

