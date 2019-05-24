Digital Switch games from $0.50: Dead Cells, One Strike, Lumo, Old Man’s Journey, more

Nintendo has just launched a number of notable sales via the eShop. We are seeing some solid digital indie titles on sale for Switch from under $1 including Dead Cells, Lumo, FutureGrind, Old Man’s Journey, Uncanny Valley, One Strike and many more. This is a perfect time to fill up your Switch library for Memorial Day weekend without having to get off the couch or paying full price. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking Nintendo deals, Amazon’s affordable Nintendo Switch Pro Controller charging dock is still down at $7 and the PDP Faceoff Pro Controller is $15 (Reg. up to $25). The hardcover Mario Odyssey Collector’s Guide hit the Amazon low today at $17.50 (Reg. $25+) and here are the rest of today’s gaming deals.

Dead Cells:

Dead Cells puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what’s happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island. Tough but fair combat, responsive controls, challenging foes, permadeath and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble, make for a demanding, visceral and cathartic action game.

