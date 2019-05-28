TUMI luggage, MacBook backpacks, briefcases & more at up to 50% off during its Semi-Annual Sale

TUMI’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off select luggage, backpacks and more. Prices are as marked. Free standard shipping on all orders. Get ready to jet set with the Tres Léger International Carry-On Bag that’s on sale for $489. For comparison, this carry-on was originally priced at $700. The carry-on bag features a 13-inch MacBook padded section and an expandable design to overpack. It also has recessed wheels for easy commuting and it’s available in three color options. Find the rest of our top picks from TUMI below.

Another way to carry your essentials while traveling is with the Hagen Backpack that’s also on sale for $299 and originally was priced at $375. This backpack also features a 12-inch MacBook slot and has cushioned shoulder straps for extra comfort. Plus, its multiple zippered pockets make it easy to access your necessities while traveling.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

