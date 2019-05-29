Go pour-over this summer w/ the Chemex Classic Glass Coffeemaker for $35 (Reg. $43+)

Amazon is offering the 8-Cup Chemex Classic Series Pour-over Glass Coffeemaker for $34.99 shipped. Regularly up to $44 at Amazon, it sells for just over $43 at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Along with its classic stylings, features include non-porous Borosilicate glass, an 8-cup capacity and a polished wood collar with leather tie. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. More details below.

Chemex suggests using its Bonded Coffee Filters which start at just over $12 for a 100-pack. Although, while they might not be the perfect fit, you can get away with this 600-pack for $10 Prime shipped as well. Consider grabbing some of the highly-rated AmazonFresh Colombian Coffee while you’re at it. But if you plan on sticking with a coffee pod maker, the 100-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Light Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods are still down at $17.50 (clip the on-page coupon).

Chemex Classic Series Pour-over Glass Coffeemaker:

The Eight Cup Classic Series Coffeemaker used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.

