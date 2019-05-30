Devolver Digital eShop sale from $1.50: Broforce, Ape Out, Reigns Game of Thrones, more

Nintendo has now launched a new Devolver Digital sale on the eShop. For those unfamiliar, Devolver is responsible for some of the most interesting indie games over the last few years including number of titles that are on sale today. Those include games like Broforce, Downwell, Enter the Gungeon, Reigns and many more. We are even seeing one of the first price drops on the more recent Ape Out title, which has you smashing tiny humans with your giant gorilla hands in a sort of melee take on the Hotline Miami formula. The rest of today’s best gaming deals are right here and you’ll find out top picks from the eShop sale down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

The PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock or the AmazonBasics option both go for $19.99 Prime shipped and are ideal add-ons to your Switch setup. This Nintendo-approved Deluxe Travel Case is still down at $32 shipped (Reg. $40) and you can use Twelve South’s AirFly to pair your AirPods with Nintendo Switch at 20% off.

Ape Out:

Ape Out is a wildly intense and colorfully stylized smash ‘em up about primal escape, rhythmic violence, and frenetic jazz. Build up nearly unstoppable momentum and use your captors as both weapons and shields to crush everyone on your procedurally generated path to freedom.

