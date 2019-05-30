Today LEGO is expanding its catalog of space-themed creations with the announcement of its latest kit. Launching early next month, the new LEGO NASA Lunar Lander stacks up to nearly 1,100 pieces and recreates mankind’s very first moon landing. This minifigure-scale replica is complete with two astronauts, a lunar surface display base and more. Head below for a closer look and to find out when you’ll be able to bring home the new debut.

LEGO’s latest space kit blasts

In celebration of the first moon landing’s 50th anniversary, LEGO has announced the new 1,087-piece NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander 10266. It joins many of the brand’s other City and Creator builds which focus on space exploration.

Fitting into the Creator Expert line of kits, today’s announcement brings the same kind of detail you’d expect from other releases in the theme. The new model assembles a minifigure-scale version of the Eagle Lunar Lander from NASA’s Apollo 11 mission. Featuring a detailed interior, the model can separate into three different sections, just like its real-world inspiration.

Several notable new elements are incorporated into the build. Most prominently, there’s the gold chrome landing pads, as well as exterior heat panels. LEGO has also fittingly included a printed NASA Lunar Lander.

Authentic to the Apollo 11 Eagle Lander

To complement the 50th anniversary theming, the Apollo 11 Eagle Lander pairs with a lunar surface base plate. Filled with various craters and footprints, the display base is complete with a miniature America flag. Also included in the kit are two astronaut minifigures. All of this turns the build into a neat little vignette and takes the set to another level in terms of its display-worthiness.

LEGO NASA Lunar Lander availability

This newly-announced creation will be hitting store shelves come June 1st with a retail price of $99.99. At launch it’ll likely be a LEGO Shop Online or in-store exclusive.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With the Saturn V Rocket launching just over two year ago, LEGO fans haven’t gotten a space-themed set as notable since. That changes today, as the Apollo 11 Eagle Lander pairs the same kind of intricate building techniques with the iconic retro NASA design.

Pricing is pretty solid for a lot of this size. Which means that not only are you getting a great build, but you won’t have to overpay to bring it home. And once you do have it in your collection, LEGO’s Lunar Lander should make a nice display piece as well.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!