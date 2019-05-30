Become a space pirate in Star Traders Frontiers while it’s at the all-time low on iOS

In Star Traders: Frontiers for iOS, players must assemble a crew and command a ship through a massive open universe as a “space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more.” Regularly up to $7, you can download this one for $4.99. That’s the lowest price we have ever tracked on the 4+ star rated game. The Steam version also carries solid ratings, for comparison. You’ll find procedurally-generated galactic maps, over 350 ship upgrades, 45 hulls to build your very own vessel and “an ever-changing narrative.” More details below.

In case you missed it, we saw a number of notable iOS price drops yesterday including Magibot, the Escape room meets adventure game House of Da Vinci and KORG’s Gadget 2 iOS music creation platform. You’ll find the rest of today’s best iOS/Mac price drops in this morning’s roundup.

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $5 (Reg. $7)

Star Traders: Frontiers:

You are the captain of a starship venturing through a massive open universe. Customize your crew and take command at the helm of your very own ship as you explore a galaxy torn apart by internal strife, alien threats, and political intrigue.

