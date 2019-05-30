Become a space pirate in Star Traders Frontiers while it’s at the all-time low on iOS

- May. 30th 2019 10:09 am ET

0

In Star Traders: Frontiers for iOS, players must assemble a crew and command a ship through a massive open universe as a “space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more.” Regularly up to $7, you can download this one for $4.99. That’s the lowest price we have ever tracked on the 4+ star rated game. The Steam version also carries solid ratings, for comparison. You’ll find procedurally-generated galactic maps, over 350 ship upgrades, 45 hulls to build your very own vessel and “an ever-changing narrative.” More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

In case you missed it, we saw a number of notable iOS price drops yesterday including Magibot, the Escape room meets adventure game House of Da Vinci and KORG’s Gadget 2 iOS music creation platform. You’ll find the rest of today’s best iOS/Mac price drops in this morning’s roundup.

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $5 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SimCity Complete Edition, Cytus II, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $29, Mega Man 11 from $15.50, more

Star Traders: Frontiers:

You are the captain of a starship venturing through a massive open universe. Customize your crew and take command at the helm of your very own ship as you explore a galaxy torn apart by internal strife, alien threats, and political intrigue.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard