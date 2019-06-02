Jaybird’s Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds are notable fitness companions at $80 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones in both black and gray colorways for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. While you’ll typically pay $100 at Jaybird direct, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Jaybird’s Tarah earbuds tout a waterproof design that pairs with a battery life of up to six hours of audio playback per charge. That makes them ideal for accompanying you during workouts or on runs. Sound-wise, you won’t have to make many sacrifices, as they feature clear sound with custom EQ. Nearly 200 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a full rundown on their performance in our hands-on review.

In the market for a more affordable pair of headphones? You can still bring home the Jaybird design and sound signature with the Freedom F5 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones at $70. You’ll be mainly ditching the water-resistance, but at $10 less these are solid options if every bit of savings matters.

Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds features:

Power through workouts with these Jaybird Tarah wireless sport headphones. The sweat-proof construction is ideal for use during intense workout sessions, and the soft, flexible ear gels provide a comfortable fit. These headphones deliver up to eight hours of play time on a single charge, so you can use them throughout your workday. With push-button operation and hands-free calling capabilities, these Jaybird Tarah wireless sport headphones keep you connected wherever your workouts take you.

