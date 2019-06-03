Amazon has the Philips 5570 Electric Shaver with a nose/ear trimmer for $80 (Reg. $115)

- Jun. 3rd 2019 8:30 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $115 $80
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Electric 5570 Wet & Dry Shaver (S5572/90) for $79.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for up to $115 and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year. Along with the wet-dry operation, features include click-on nose + ear trimmer, additional precision trimmer for mustache and sideburns and 60 minutes of cordless runtime. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric trimmer and shaver system is always a solid alternative at just $35. It doesn’t include the dedicated sideburns/nose/ear trimmers but it is also a best-seller with a 4+ star rating from thousands. If you do stick with today’s featured deal however, consider the Hermitshell Hard EVA Travel Case for just $14 Prime shipped to keep your shaver organized on the road.  

Philips Norelco Electric 5570 Wet & Dry Shaver:

  • Shave faster. Get a 20% extra power boost in Turbo+ mode for a close, fast shave– even on dense areas of your beard (compared to non-Turbo mode)
  • MultiPrecision Blades raise, then cut long, short, and flat-lying hairs for a fast shave
  • Heads flex in 5 directions to ensure close skin contact, even on neck and jaw line
  • Shave wet or dry with Aquatec technology; Power: 100-240 V
  • Includes click-on nose + ear trimmer and precision trimmer for mustache and sideburns

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $115 $80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard