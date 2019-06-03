Amazon has the Philips 5570 Electric Shaver with a nose/ear trimmer for $80 (Reg. $115)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Electric 5570 Wet & Dry Shaver (S5572/90) for $79.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for up to $115 and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year. Along with the wet-dry operation, features include click-on nose + ear trimmer, additional precision trimmer for mustache and sideburns and 60 minutes of cordless runtime. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

The Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric trimmer and shaver system is always a solid alternative at just $35. It doesn’t include the dedicated sideburns/nose/ear trimmers but it is also a best-seller with a 4+ star rating from thousands. If you do stick with today’s featured deal however, consider the Hermitshell Hard EVA Travel Case for just $14 Prime shipped to keep your shaver organized on the road.

Philips Norelco Electric 5570 Wet & Dry Shaver:

Shave faster. Get a 20% extra power boost in Turbo+ mode for a close, fast shave– even on dense areas of your beard (compared to non-Turbo mode)

MultiPrecision Blades raise, then cut long, short, and flat-lying hairs for a fast shave

Heads flex in 5 directions to ensure close skin contact, even on neck and jaw line

Shave wet or dry with Aquatec technology; Power: 100-240 V

Includes click-on nose + ear trimmer and precision trimmer for mustache and sideburns

