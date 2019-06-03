Crate & Barrel’s Big Summer Clearance Event offers up to 60% off furniture, decor & more from $6

During Crate & Barrel’s Big Summer Clearance Event save up to 60% off select items including furniture, home decor, table top, lighting and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save up to 40% off outdoor furniture. There is free shipping on over 2,000 items; delivery otherwise starts at $4.95. One of our top picks from this sale is the Libations Platinum Bar Cart that’s available for $419 and originally was priced at $599. This is a perfect way to serve your guests their favorite drinks this summer and it can add a decor element to your space. It features wheels for easy moving and two areas to set drink essentials. Find the rest of our top picks from Crate & Barrel below.
Our top picks from Crate & Barrel include:
- Queen Grey Wash Upholstered Sleigh Bed $899 (Orig. $1,199)
- Double Burger Press $15 (Orig. $20)
- Libations Platinum Bar Cart $419 (Orig. $599)
- Barnstone Cabinet $974 (Orig. $1,299)
- Aqua Potluck Baking Dish, Set of 3 $20 (Orig. $30)
- Organic Aqua Glasses $6 (Orig. $10)
- …and even more deals…
