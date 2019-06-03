Beer lovers will enjoy this uKeg 64-ounce Pressurized Growler for $100 (Reg. up to $160)

Amazon offers the GrowlerWerks uKeg Stainless Steel 64-ounce Pressurized Growler for $99.99 shipped. It’s $99 at GrowlerWerks direct but shipping charges apply. Crate & Barrel charges around $150 while Home Depot is selling it for $160. Today’s price is a new Amazon all-time low. If your dad fancies himself a beer lover, the uKeg would make a great Father’s Day gift. It’s designed to keep brews cold, fresh, and flavorful for weeks on end. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

The GrowlerWerks uKeg uses food-grade Co2 cartridges. Never be without them and pick up a box of 10 for $12 or less with your savings. They’re recyclable.

Meanwhile, if your dad enjoys learning about beer as much as he does drinking it, Amazon has a great selection of books on homebrewing, craft beer, and much more. Pick up a title or two as a nice companion to the growler for the perfect Father’s Day gift.

GrowlerWerks uKeg 64-ounce Growler:

Vpr cap – automatically regulates pressure to optimally carbonate beer. Choose desired carbonation level, from zero (off) up to 15 psi.

Vessel – durable, double-wall Vacuum-insulated Stainless Steel.

Pressure gauge – easily read the pressure inside the growler.

Dispenser tap – easily pours beer any time, without removing cap. Plus tap lock to prevent dispensing.

Interchangeable tap handle – handle can be changed to personalize or represent your favorite Brewery.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!