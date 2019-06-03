Join the Instant Pot revolution w/ this best-selling model for $55 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot DUO Plus 3-Qt. Pressure Cooker for $54.99 shipped. As a comparison, this is down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of Amazon’s previous all-time low price. You’ve surely heard about Instant Pot by now, but if you’ve yet to jump in, this model is certainly worth a look. It features a 3-in-1 design with enough space for 3-quarts of your favorite meal. Great for cooking rice, meats, steaming and more. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 37,900 reviewers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Pair your savings with a popular Instant Pot cookbook and dive into your new world of culinary creations. This book includes 500 “quick and easy” recipes, which should make for some fun meals throughout the year.

Instant Pot DUO Plus 3-Qt. Pressure Cooker features:

Duo Plus Mini, the ideal companion to the Duo Plus 3 Quart, combines 9 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Sterilizer and Warmer. Prepares dishes up to 70% faster saving you time and energy in your busy lifestyle

Features 13 Smart Programs – Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Sauté, Rice, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Yogurt, Keep Warm, Sterilizer, Egg Maker, and Pressure Cook, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, dual pressure settings, 3 temperatures in Sauté and Slow Cook, up to 24 hour delay start, automatic Keep Warm up to 10 hours, and sound ON/OFF

