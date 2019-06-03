J.Crew Factory is having a Flash Sale that can not be missed! Save 40% off sitewide + an extra 25% off
J.Crew Factory is taking 40% off sitewide and an extra 25% off your purchase with code HOTHOTHOT at checkout. Free shipping for J.Crew Rewards Members (Not a member? It’s free to join). One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s 9-Inch Gramercy Flex Shorts that are available for $25, which is 50% off the original rate. These shorts feature a modern length and include stretch for additional comfort. Plus, they’re available in several color options. Also, be sure to pair them with the Solid Slim Oxford Shirt that’s also on sale for $24, to achieve a stylish look. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Solid Slim Flex Oxford Shirt $24 (Orig. $55)
- Slim Broken-In T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $20)
- 9-Inch Gramercy Flex Shorts $25 (Orig. $50)
- Straight-fit Lightweight Chino Pants $22 (Orig. $60)
- Straight-Fit Flex Dark Wash Jeans $30 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- T-Shirt Dress $20 (Orig. $45)
- Utility Shirtdress $39 (Orig. $90)
- Cross Back Jumpsuit $52 (Orig. $118)
- Scalloped Camisole Tank $24 (Orig. $55)
- Tie-waist Shorts $26 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!