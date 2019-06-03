Nordstrom Rack’s Golf Shop for Dad has Callaway, Travis Matthew, Nike & more at up to 70% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Golf & Active For Dad Sale is here including Callaway, Nike and more at up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Take your golf game to the next level with the Travis Matthew Effect Polo Shirt. Originally priced at $85, during the sale it drops to $50. It’s available in four color options and feature stretch for comfort. It also has a very stylish contrasting collar detail. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Pair this polo shirt with the Callaway Opti-Dry Stretch Shorts that are also on sale for $30. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $70. They’re perfect for everyday or sporting events.
Our top picks for men include:
- Callaway Opti-Dry Stretch Shorts $30 (Orig. $70)
- Travis Matthew Effective Polo Shirt $50 (Orig. $85)
- Oakley Heathered Shorts $35 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Mavrk Square Sunglasses $40 (Orig. $136)
- Travis Matthew Swearengen Shorts $40 (Orig. $95)
- Callaway Chest Stripe Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $70)
- Callaway Broken Stripe Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $70)
- Ray-Ban Square Tech Sunglasses $113 (Orig. $225)
- …and even more deals…
