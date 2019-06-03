Ralph Lauren refreshes your summer look with up to 40% off + 30% off orders of $150 or more

Ralph Lauren offers up to 40% off during its Summer Sale. Better yet, save 30% off orders of $150 or more with code TAKE30 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt that’s available for $60. Originally this shirt was priced at $85 and it will be a versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. You can style it with shorts, jeans, khakis and more. Plus, its contrasting logo will stand out with any outfit. It also features mesh material for breathability and stretch, which is perfect for your golf game. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

