Go retro w/ a Hyperkin PC & Xbox One Wired Game Controller for $16

Amazon is offering the Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller in Red for $15.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the going rate found at retailers like GameStop and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers. Looking for your next game? We’ve rounded up the best deals; have a look for yourself.

Gain some friction when applying today’s savings towards Grip-iT’s Analog Stick Covers for $5. They aim to prevent slippage, helping to reduce errors while playing. Four covers are included, providing enough for two controllers.

Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller features:

Retro design/modern ergonomics

Premium build

Precision analog triggers

3.5 mm headset jack

Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Windows 10 PCs

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!