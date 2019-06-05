Go retro w/ a Hyperkin PC & Xbox One Wired Game Controller for $16

- Jun. 5th 2019 1:34 pm ET

$16
0

Amazon is offering the Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller in Red for $15.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the going rate found at retailers like GameStop and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers. Looking for your next game? We’ve rounded up the best deals; have a look for yourself.

Gain some friction when applying today’s savings towards Grip-iT’s Analog Stick Covers for $5. They aim to prevent slippage, helping to reduce errors while playing. Four covers are included, providing enough for two controllers.

Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller features:

  • Retro design/modern ergonomics
  • Premium build
  • Precision analog triggers
  • 3.5 mm headset jack
  • Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Windows 10 PCs

$16

Xbox One Hyperkin

