Go retro w/ a Hyperkin PC & Xbox One Wired Game Controller for $16

Amazon is offering the Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller in Red for $15.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the going rate found at retailers like GameStop and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers. Looking for your next game? We’ve rounded up the best deals; have a look for yourself.
Gain some friction when applying today’s savings towards Grip-iT’s Analog Stick Covers for $5. They aim to prevent slippage, helping to reduce errors while playing. Four covers are included, providing enough for two controllers.
Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller features:
- Retro design/modern ergonomics
- Premium build
- Precision analog triggers
- 3.5 mm headset jack
- Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Windows 10 PCs
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!