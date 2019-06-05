Ryobi’s 18V Drill and Driver kit includes two batteries for $79 (Reg. $99)

- Jun. 5th 2019 2:57 pm ET

$79
0

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $79. As a comparison, it typically goes for $99 with today’s offer matching our previous mention. This basic kit includes an 18V ONE+ 1/2-inch cordless drill and driver, two batteries, charger and a tool bag. Great for weekend projects and DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,700 Home Depot reviewers.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes handy case so you can easily keep things in order.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Drill/Driver Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit. The cordless drill/driver weighs only 2.7 lbs. and has an improved GRIPZONE overmold handle for exceptional command, comfort, and grip. Choose from 1 of 24 torque options on the clutch and engage this device with the variable-speed trigger in 1 of 2 speed settings (0-440 RPM or 0-1600 RPM) to match your desired application. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit includes a screwdriver bit, two 18-Volt ONE+ 1.3 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries, an 18-Volt Charger, a tool bag, and an operator’s manual.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$79

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp