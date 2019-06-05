Ryobi’s 18V Drill and Driver kit includes two batteries for $79 (Reg. $99)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $79. As a comparison, it typically goes for $99 with today’s offer matching our previous mention. This basic kit includes an 18V ONE+ 1/2-inch cordless drill and driver, two batteries, charger and a tool bag. Great for weekend projects and DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,700 Home Depot reviewers.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes handy case so you can easily keep things in order.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Drill/Driver Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit. The cordless drill/driver weighs only 2.7 lbs. and has an improved GRIPZONE overmold handle for exceptional command, comfort, and grip. Choose from 1 of 24 torque options on the clutch and engage this device with the variable-speed trigger in 1 of 2 speed settings (0-440 RPM or 0-1600 RPM) to match your desired application. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit includes a screwdriver bit, two 18-Volt ONE+ 1.3 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries, an 18-Volt Charger, a tool bag, and an operator’s manual.

