Philips Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver w/ trimmer & 1-hr. runtime for $60 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Norelco Series 5000 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver (S5590/81) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, it still fetches that much or more at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Features include a 60-minute runtime on a single charge, washable design, 5-direction flex heads and a SmartClick precision trimmer for “for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative to more expensive shavers is the popular and best-selling Philips Norelco OneBlade for $34.89 shipped. It is an excellent option, but you’re giving up the SmartClick precision trimmer and the lengthy runtime. The Norelco above runs for an hour after just one hour of charging, whereas the OneBlade gives you 45 minutes of shaving after an 8-hour charge.

Philips Norelco Series 5000 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver:

Make the most of your morning routine with this Philips Norelco wet/dry shaver. Providing a powerful shave in the shower or out, this electric shaver delivers a full hour’s shaving on one 60-minute charge. The MultiPrecision Blade system on this Philips Norelco wet/dry shaver cuts long and short hairs with fewer passes.

