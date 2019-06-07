Unify your home theater w/ $25 off the Logitech Harmony 950: $175 (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the Logitech Harmony 950 Universal Remote for $175 shipped. Regularly $250 when not discounted and $200 on sale, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2019. For comparison, the only time we’ve tracked it lower was in 2018, when it hit $150 for Cyber Monday. This universal remote works with up to 15 devices. If you’re always losing the DirecTV remote, and hate the included Apple TV remote, this will combine everything into one. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the Harmony 655 Universal Remote at $35 shipped in refurbished condition. It comes with a 90-day warranty and will unify up to 10 devices. Just know that it doesn’t feature the nice touchscreen like the above Harmony 950.

Logitech Harmony 950 Universal Remote features:

One-touch activities: touch an activity like “watch a movie” to automatically power on and switch devices to the right settings

Full-Color touchscreen: simply swipe and tap like your smartphone to control channels, volume, 50 favorite channels and more

Motion-activated backlit buttons: find the right button every time, even in the dark. Customize the dedicated media playback, cable/satellite, and DVR controls to your preferences

Charging Station: keeps your remote powered and within easy reach; Change channels, adjust volume, fast-forward, or rewind using gestures on the bright 2.4 Inch touchscreen

