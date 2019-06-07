Thrustmaster’s metallic RS GT Racing Wheel hits a low of $230 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Racing Wheel for PlayStation 4 & PC for $230.11 shipped. That’s about $170 off the what Best Buy and Target are charging, a $55 savings compared to recent Amazon pricing, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by roughly $10. This officially-licensed racing wheel is a fun way to make driving games feel much more realistic. Three metal pedals bring fancy, lifelike controls for gas, brake, and clutch to your video game experiences. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Use today’s savings to bring Thrustmaster’s $150 Gearbox Shifter into the mix. It’s a perfect pairing for the racing wheel above, allowing you to embrace manual shifting while racing on virtual roads.

Thrustmaster RS GT Racing Wheel features:

High-end racing simulator featuring 1080 Degree Force Feedback racing wheel industrial-class brushless motor Super smooth and seamless Force Feedback effect ultra-responsive

Detachable RACING GT STYLE wheel: 11” / 28 cm diameter racing wheel featuring a brushed metal central spokes. Reinforced rubber texture on the wheel’s entire circumference

GT EDITION PEDAL SET: 3 adjustable metal pedals included: Metal pedals, Accelerator and clutch pedals adjustable

