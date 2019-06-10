Take those beans to task w/ OXO’s Burr Coffee Grinder at $65 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $64.99 shipped. The regularly $100 grinder has never dropped below $80 on Amazon before today. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It sells for $80 at Home Depot, for comparison. Features include 40mm stainless steel conical burrs, 15 grind settings, a one-touch start timer, and a 0.75 lb. coffee bean capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. More details below.

The AmazonFresh Colombia Whole Bean Coffee is a great place to start for affordable beans. The 3-pack (12-ounces each) is currently on sale for $14 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save). However, if you don’t take your coffee all that seriously, consider the basic KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder for just $19 Prime shipped. It also carries fantastic ratings but doesn’t have as large a capacity.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

Durable 40mm stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction

15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste

One-touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind

Hopper holds up to 0. 75 lbs of Coffee beans

Grounds container accommodates up to 110 grams (enough for 12 cups). never use water or other liquids to clean the inside of the grinder/burrs

