Take those beans to task w/ OXO’s Burr Coffee Grinder at $65 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $64.99 shipped. The regularly $100 grinder has never dropped below $80 on Amazon before today. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It sells for $80 at Home Depot, for comparison. Features include 40mm stainless steel conical burrs, 15 grind settings, a one-touch start timer, and a 0.75 lb. coffee bean capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. More details below.
The AmazonFresh Colombia Whole Bean Coffee is a great place to start for affordable beans. The 3-pack (12-ounces each) is currently on sale for $14 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save). However, if you don’t take your coffee all that seriously, consider the basic KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder for just $19 Prime shipped. It also carries fantastic ratings but doesn’t have as large a capacity.
OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:
- Durable 40mm stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction
- 15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste
- One-touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind
- Hopper holds up to 0. 75 lbs of Coffee beans
- Grounds container accommodates up to 110 grams (enough for 12 cups). never use water or other liquids to clean the inside of the grinder/burrs
