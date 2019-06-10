Take those beans to task w/ OXO’s Burr Coffee Grinder at $65 (Reg. $100)

- Jun. 10th 2019 12:25 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $65
0

Amazon is offering the OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $64.99 shipped. The regularly $100 grinder has never dropped below $80 on Amazon before today. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It sells for $80 at Home Depot, for comparison. Features include 40mm stainless steel conical burrs, 15 grind settings, a one-touch start timer, and a 0.75 lb. coffee bean capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The AmazonFresh Colombia Whole Bean Coffee is a great place to start for affordable beans. The 3-pack (12-ounces each) is currently on sale for $14 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save). However, if you don’t take your coffee all that seriously, consider the basic KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder for just $19 Prime shipped. It also carries fantastic ratings but doesn’t have as large a capacity.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

  • Durable 40mm stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction
  • 15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste
  • One-touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind
  • Hopper holds up to 0. 75 lbs of Coffee beans
  • Grounds container accommodates up to 110 grams (enough for 12 cups). never use water or other liquids to clean the inside of the grinder/burrs

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $65

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
oxo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard