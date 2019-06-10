Become a pro home chef w/ this 8-inch Victorinox Knife at $29 (Reg. up to $45)

Amazon is now offering the 8-inch Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife for $29 shipped. Regularly closer to $45, we have seen it down at $38 or lower with today’s deal being the best we have tracked since Black Friday 2018. While it has gone for few bucks less, today’s deal is still one of the best prices we have seen and the best we can find. Perfect for home chefs that take their cooking seriously, this 8-inch Victorinox features a tapered stainless steel edge, a weighted, ergonomic handle made from thermoplastic Elastomer and a lifetime warranty “against defects in material and workmanship”. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you don’t take your cooking all that seriously, consider going for something more affordable. You can get an entire 14-piece knife block set of the AmazonBasics variety for just $24.99 Prime shipped. Obviously you’re forgoing the Swiss-made Victorinox blade here, but you’re also getting a lot more bang for your buck. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware and items for around the house.

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife:

A great all-rounder. The Fibrox Carving Knife from the professional line of knives by Victorinox is prized by home cooks and professional chefs alike for its comfortable, non-slip, ergonomic handle and for the optimal weight and balance its extra wide blade delivers. With a razor-sharp edge that rarely requires sharpening, this knife promises both ease and efficiency when slicing cooked and grilled meat or larger foods.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!