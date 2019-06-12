Emerald’s Air Fryer cooks your meals with little to no oil at $50 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1804) for $49.99 shipped. This model is regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, but is more realistically between $64 and $80 at Amazon. Over at Walmart, similar options sell for around $120. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is now the best we can find. This model has a removable basket, built-in timer, adjustable temperature control and the ability to cook crispy food “with little to no oil at all.” It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

When it comes to air fryers with solid reviews and a 5+ quart capacity, today’s featured deal is about as good as it gets. Even lesser known brands like this GoWISE, for example, fetch an additional $15. And if you’re looking for some meal ideas, consider this this highly-rated air fryer recipe book. Our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals today including robot vacs, shavers and much more.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Decrease unhealthy oil in fried foods with this Emerald air fryer. Its seven preset programs and digital touch display make getting started on dinner simple, and its adjustable temperature controls and built-in timer let you fine-tune recipes to match your preferences. This Emerald air fryer accommodates family-sized portions.

