KitchenAid’s 38-ounce Cold Brew XL Coffee Maker hits a low of $55 (Reg. $100)

BuyDig is offering the KitchenAid 38-ounce Cold Brew XL Coffee Maker (KCM5912SX) for $54.95 shipped when coupon code BREW has been applied during checkout. That’s $45 off the typical rate found at Amazon, $20 off sale pricing at Best Buy, and beats the lowest offer we’ve tracked by $14. This glass and stainless steel coffee maker delivers a high-end look at a very respectable price. It’s large enough to offer up to 19 servings, making it great to keep around for family or friend gatherings. Once brewed, coffee can last in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy it. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Give up the KitchenAid brand and a some of the storage capacity to spend significantly less. The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker is $18 when clipping the on-page coupon. With such a simple design and excellent price, it’s no wonder this is Amazon’s best-selling cold brew coffee maker.

KitchenAid Cold Brew XL Coffee Maker features:

Enjoy the smooth, rich full-bodied flavor; Simply, fill with coffee and cold water, steep, & enjoy.

Small Footprint ideal fit for any refrigerator or kitchen counter.

Built in stainless steel tap to dispense your cold brew from your refrigerator and carrying handle for easy portability.

Beautiful, streamlined design with glass and stainless steel components to preserve taste, for easy use and cleaning.

Reusable Stainless Steel Steeper allows you to brew the beverage of your choice and is labeled with fill level indicators to take the guesswork out of the brewing process.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!